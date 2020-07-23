1/
Amanda Tucker McCrary
Amanda Tucker McCrary

Anderson - Amanda Marie Tucker McCrary, 40, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born on January 12, 1980, in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of Charles A. and Kathy H Tucker. She attended Westside High School and was of the Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her Daughters: Alyssa Michelle and Alanna Nichole McCrary; as well as many half-brothers and sisters and loving cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm, Friday July 24, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Doster, Dr. Edsall and CCU for their amazing care.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Kathy/Charles and family, there are no words to express how sorry I am to hear of Amanda's passing. Amanda always was sweet and had the sweetest smile! Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Fredner Tilley
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kathy im so sorry to hear of Amandas passing. My thoughts an prayers are with you an your family.
Teresa Walls jefferson
Friend
