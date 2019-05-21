Ambry Cleo Wages



Anderson - Ambry Cleo Wages, 95 of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Summit Place of Anderson.



Born April 8, 1924 in Dawson, GA he was the son of the late James W. and Jennie M. McElreath Wages. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lib Wages and son, Michael Wages.



Ambry Cleo Wages or "A.C." as he went by, served in the Navy and was married to Lib Wages until she passed away. He worked in construction for most of his career. A.C. retired in Anderson for a few years before moving to live with his son Michael and his family in Hartselle, Alabama briefly, until he moved into Summit Place of Anderson in the early 2000's. A.C. had two brothers Bob and Charlie Wages who helped their mom Jenny manage farmland growing up.



He is survived by his grandson, Travis Wages of Huntsville, Alabama and son, Chris Wages of Anderson, South Carolina.



The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22nd 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately follow the service. Entombment will follow.



