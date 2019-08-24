Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Andrea Brown Shoemaker


1930 - 2019
Andrea Brown Shoemaker Obituary
Andrea Brown Shoemaker

Anderson - Andrea Brown Shoemaker, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born July 28, 1930 in Paris, France, she was the daughter of the late Royal Brown and Gabrielle Forthomme Brown. Andrea was an artist and was married to the late Robert Victor Shoemaker. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church

For many years, Andrea was an active member of the Anderson Arts Council and regular devoted volunteer at the Lions Day Club of Anderson. She had a passion for painting and her work is part of many private and public collections locally and internationally.

She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Gwen Mulz (John Michael) of Anderson and Roberta Ann Gerard (Michael James) of Newark, DE; five grandchildren, Jennifer Mulz Cook, John Robert Mulz, Daniella Gabrielle Gerard, Christian Michael Gerard and Jonathan Emilio Gerard; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Desmond Mulz, Dexter Bryce Mulz and Elliott Westley Cook.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Monday, August 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on August 27th at 11:00am with Dr. Jack Couch officiating.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
