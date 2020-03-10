|
|
Andrea Leigh Bishop Owens
Andrea Leigh Bishop Owens, 39, wife of George H. Owens, Jr., resident of Brock Rd., died Sunday March 8, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born November 9, 1980 in Anderson to Jeffery Bishop and the late Cindy West Bishop, Andrea was a graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School and was a homemaker and loved animals.
Surviving other than her father, and her husband of the home are her children, Courtney L. Brown of Belton, Baileigh A. Brown of Honea Path, Lainey C. Brown of Belton; her step children, Benjamin H. Owens (Kari) of Abbeville, Jonathan J. Owens (Felicia) of Anderson, and Cassie Owens of Due West; her step grandchildren, Levi, Hannah, Sadie Grace, Mary Ellen, and James W. Owens. She was predeceased by her mother, Cindy W. Bishop and her brother, Jeff Bishop.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 3:00 PM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Memorials made be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 Hwy. 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Owens family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020