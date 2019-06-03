|
|
Andrew Aderhold
Easley, SC - Marion Andrew Samuel Aderhold, 66, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Born in Walhalla, SC, he was the son of the late John Aderhold and Avis Wood Taylor. He was a retired textile employee.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda H. Aderhold; two sons, Greg Aderhold and Timothy Turner; two daughters, Andreia VanDusen and Samantha Aderhold; five grandchildren, Chase Aderhold, Payton Aderhold, Andreia Aderhold, Elijah Turner, and Jacob Turner; sister, Jane Browning; and two brothers, Melvin Aderhold and Marvin Aderhold.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Chase Aderhold. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 3, 2019