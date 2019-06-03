Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Andrew Aderhold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Aderhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Aderhold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Aderhold Obituary
Andrew Aderhold

Easley, SC - Marion Andrew Samuel Aderhold, 66, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in Walhalla, SC, he was the son of the late John Aderhold and Avis Wood Taylor. He was a retired textile employee.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda H. Aderhold; two sons, Greg Aderhold and Timothy Turner; two daughters, Andreia VanDusen and Samantha Aderhold; five grandchildren, Chase Aderhold, Payton Aderhold, Andreia Aderhold, Elijah Turner, and Jacob Turner; sister, Jane Browning; and two brothers, Melvin Aderhold and Marvin Aderhold.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Chase Aderhold. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now