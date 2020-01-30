Services
Andrew Campbell Jr.

Andrew Campbell Jr. Obituary
Andrew Campbell Jr.

Anderson - Andrew Campbell Jr., 61, born in Starr, SC, was the son of A.J. Campbell and Annie Ruth Gilliard Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, siblings, Patricia Geer (Curtis), Priscilla Rinnix, David and Brenda Campbell.

Funeral services are 2 pm Saturday, Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, DB Walker Funeral Services. The body will be on view Friday from 12 noon until 8 pm

The family is at the home, 132 Pickens Circle, Anderson, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
