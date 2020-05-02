|
Andrew Meers
Russell Andrew James Meers, age 18, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Greenville County, SC.
Born in Lawrenceville, Georgia on July 15, 2001, he was the son of Jamie Cardinal and Craig Hannah.
Andrew was a 2019 graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School where he was a member of the N.J.R.O.T.C. He was a very talented electric guitarist and alto saxophone player and enjoyed playing with the BHP Marching Band and Jazz Band. He also attended Westside High School up until his 12th grade year. Andrew loved his country and had enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was scheduled to start basic training on May 8, 2020.
He is survived his mother Jamie Cardinal (Jordan), father, Craig Hannah, sister, Ashley Meers and grandparents, Perri Bressman (Eddie), James Meers, and Geri Siviero.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization that was very dear to Andrew, The s Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or donate online at www.woundedwarrior project.org.
