Rev. Andrew P. Webb, Sr.,
Anderson - May 19, 1939 - Jan. 8, 2020
Reverend Andrew P. Webb, Sr., 80, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Greenville, SC on May 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank Webb and the late Ruby Adams Webb.
After serving in the US Air Force, he worked for the Index Journal in Greenwood, SC. He then attended Fruitland Baptist Institute and Luther Rice Seminary. He pastored Bearwallow Baptist, Greens Creek Baptist, Triangle Baptist, and Bath First Baptist. Upon retiring from full-time pastoring, he worked for Flour Daniel, SOS Environmental, and was self-employed as an environmental consultant.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary P. Webb; daughters Kimberly W. Fields (Steve) and Tina Webb; a son, Andrew P. Webb, Jr. (Laura); grandchildren Stephen Fields (Brittany), Katie F. Lovvorn (Jeffrey), Grant Fields, Addison Webb, and Aden Webb; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Fields and Mattie Clara Fields. He is also survived by his three brothers, Milton Webb, Doyle Webb, and Mackie Webb, and two sisters Evelyn Waldrop and Jeannie Amcher.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church on January 14, 2020. Receiving of friends will begin at 12:30 pm with service to follow at 2:00 pm. The church is located at 304 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate.
Interment with military honors by the U.S. Air Force will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Cemetery at 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621. Chaplain Adam Langley will officiate. Pallbearers will be Andrew P. Webb, Jr., Stephen Fields, Grant Fields, Addison Webb, Aden Webb, and Jeffrey Lovvorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in his memory to Oakwood Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020