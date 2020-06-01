Angel Compton
Angel Compton

Starr - Angel Compton, 48, of Starr, SC passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Born on August 27, 1971, she was the daughter of George and Linda Ashworth.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Dillon Burdette and Miranda Holmes.

Private services will be held.

Condolences may be offered to the family at SOSebeemortuary.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.SOSebeemortuary.com.

The SOSebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
