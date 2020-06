Angel ComptonStarr - Angel Compton, 48, of Starr, SC passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.Born on August 27, 1971, she was the daughter of George and Linda Ashworth.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Dillon Burdette and Miranda Holmes.Private services will be held.Condolences may be offered to the family at SOS ebeemortuary.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www. SOS ebeemortuary.com.The SOS ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.