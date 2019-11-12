|
Angela Crumley Lowe
Anderson - Angela Dawn Crumley Lowe, 50, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born March 13, 1969 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of Larry Crumley and Norma Tilley Crumley.
Angela married the love of her life, Sterling Lowe, on March 20, 1999. She was a graduate of Tri-County Technical College having received her bachelor's degree in nursing. She previously worked for the YMCA for 13 years keeping children while attending school full time. She worked at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home for 20 years and was a nursing supervisor. She loved her patients, their families and her co-workers. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 20 years, Sterling Lowe of the home; sons, Reid Johnson, Blake Lowe and Brandon Lowe; sisters, Wendy Hunter, Kelly Luper (Brad), and Lari Vipperman (Danny); nieces and nephews, Jennifer Gurley, Whitney Phillips, Kevin Luper, Carson Luper, Nathan Vipperman, and Colby Vipperman; several uncles and aunts; several cousins; and her beloved dogs, Bella and Max.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Evelyn Stone.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church on Friday, November 15th at 3:00pm with Rev. Ed Hunsinger and Rev. Jay Roland officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Angela Lowe's Family Fundraiser on Facebook.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019