Angie Noire Stowe
Starr - Angela "Angie" Noire Dutton Stowe, 53, of Starr, SC passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was born on November 11, 1965, in Anderson, SC. Angie was an LPN and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Noire Bryan.
She is survived by her sons, Perry Stowe (Linh) and Luke Stowe; parents, Cherie and Eddie Partain; granddaughter, Olivia Stowe; brother, Lance Partain; sisters, Paula Lance, Tracy Starnes and Terri Ramsey.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm Thursday with Rev. Robbie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019