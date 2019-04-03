Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angie Stowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angie Noire Stowe


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angie Noire Stowe Obituary
Angie Noire Stowe

Starr - Angela "Angie" Noire Dutton Stowe, 53, of Starr, SC passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was born on November 11, 1965, in Anderson, SC. Angie was an LPN and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herman and Noire Bryan.

She is survived by her sons, Perry Stowe (Linh) and Luke Stowe; parents, Cherie and Eddie Partain; granddaughter, Olivia Stowe; brother, Lance Partain; sisters, Paula Lance, Tracy Starnes and Terri Ramsey.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm Thursday with Rev. Robbie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a .

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now