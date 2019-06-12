|
Ann Curtis
Pendleton, SC - Ann Curtis, 77, widow of Ed Curtis, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Cedar City, Utah, she was the daughter of the late Burt and Beth Robinson Curtis. She was a former resident of Kemmerer, Wyoming. She loved the West and enjoyed camping, hunting for arrowheads, and spending time in the desert. She authored and published two books.
She loved her family and is survived by two sons, Patrick Iannelli and wife, Tracy and John Iannelli and wife, Jodi; daughter-in-law, Nikki Iannelli; six grandchildren, MonteReye Josephson and husband, Dylan, Ryan Iannelli, Amanda Lovelace and husband, Sheldon, Eric Iannelli, JayCee Iannelli, and Cody Iannelli; four great-grandchildren, KaiLee, Braxtyn, Blake, and Emersyn; four step-daughters and their families; two brothers, Bert Curtis and wife, Robin and Raymond Curtis and wife, Marilyn; and her fur baby, Missy Ann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Iannelli and two sisters, Beverly and Jackie.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 12, 2019