Ann Foxx
Piedmont - Catherine Ann Williams Foxx, 84, wife of the late Furman Glenn Foxx, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Ruben Albert Williams, Sr. and Beulah Mae Emery Williams. She retired from Union Carbide and was a member of First Baptist Church of Piedmont.
She is survived by granddaughter, Lauren McAbee of Cowpens; and sisters, Gail Alberson of Belton, Louise Orvin of Gaston and Dot Frizzell of Perkingtonville, OH.
She was predeceased by daughter, Debra Maxon.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Friday, July 5, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 3, 2019