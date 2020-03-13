Services
Ann Harbin Obituary
Ann Harbin

Gastonia - Ann Harbin, 61, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born, March 12, 1958 in Anderson, SC, daughter of Harry Leon Harbin and the late Mary Faye Minyard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Harbin and Terry Harbin.

Ann is survived by her brother, Lee Harbin and wife Janet.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dickie Spargo will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service - 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
