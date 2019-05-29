Ann Hays Tiller



Anderson - Linda "Ann" Hays Tiller, 67, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born December 10, 1951, Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Jean Butler Hays. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacklyn S. Tiller. Ann was a member of The Exchanged Life Center; which was formerly Midway Community Church. She was a retired clerk from the Anderson County Treasurer Office and had also worked at the former Fant Office Supply. She loved traveling to the mountains and to the beach. She also enjoyed eating out and socializing.



She is survived by her son, William Robert "Robby" Tiller of Anderson, SC; sister, Lynn H. Nichols (Wayne) of Seneca, SC; aunt, Carolyn Hays; niece, Shelly Renee Nichols; nephew, Russell Wayne Nichols (Kayla); two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; numerous cousins and many wonderful friends.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 10:00 am Thursday with Rev. Butch Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.



Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 29, 2019