Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Tiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Hays Tiller


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Hays Tiller Obituary
Ann Hays Tiller

Anderson - Linda "Ann" Hays Tiller, 67, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born December 10, 1951, Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Jean Butler Hays. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacklyn S. Tiller. Ann was a member of The Exchanged Life Center; which was formerly Midway Community Church. She was a retired clerk from the Anderson County Treasurer Office and had also worked at the former Fant Office Supply. She loved traveling to the mountains and to the beach. She also enjoyed eating out and socializing.

She is survived by her son, William Robert "Robby" Tiller of Anderson, SC; sister, Lynn H. Nichols (Wayne) of Seneca, SC; aunt, Carolyn Hays; niece, Shelly Renee Nichols; nephew, Russell Wayne Nichols (Kayla); two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; numerous cousins and many wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 10:00 am Thursday with Rev. Butch Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now