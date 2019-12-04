|
Ann Michelle Baughman Saunders
Orlando, FL - Ann Michelle Baughman Saunders of Orlando, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Winter Park, FL. She was the daughter of Frank and Dale Baughman of Anderson, SC. She was a graduate of TL Hanna High School and attended Tri County Technical College.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Michael Baughman (Carolyn) of Tryon, NC; nieces, Ellie and Luna Baughman and nephew, Jack Baughman of Tryon, NC; grandmother, Helen Bosler of Abbeville, SC; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Frances Baughman and Mike Bosler, all of Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30am Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church, Anderson, SC. A second visitation will be held from 4:30-5:30pm at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 133 Watts Rd., Abbeville, SC. A private family memorial service will be held in Abbeville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FAVOR Anderson, PO Box 2414, Anderson, SC 29622; One Heart for Women and Children, 2040 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804; or to a .
