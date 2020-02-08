|
|
Ann Mihalik
Williamston, SC - Ann Mihalik (Frances Ann Elrod Mihalik) passed away on 7 February 2020. Ann loved God, her family, and her horses….. sometimes not in this order. She accomplished much, born in Greenville South Carolina in October 1956, she moved at a young age to Vicksburg Mississippi where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Joseph William Mihalik, married and had four beautiful children (Shawna Leigh Mihalik Johnson; Lt Col Michael Paul Mihalik; Elizabeth Gail Mihalik; and Joshua Daniel Mihalik). As the wife of a military career officer, Ann supported Joe as they moved the family (and her horses) through several states, finally settling down in Anderson County South Carolina where Ann and Joe worked together to create a work of art in the family home. Ann retired as a registered nurse for Bon Secours Hospital in 2013. Ann is the daughter of Robert and Harriett Elrod, and sister to Robert Elrod Jr. and Ida Sue Elrod. Michael is married to Courtney Thompson Mihalik and together blessed Ann with three grandsons, Landon, Zachery, and Tyler. Leigh added to this blessing by giving her two more grandchildren, Alexis and Matthew when she married Derik Johnson.
Celebration of life to be held Wednesday 12 February, 1 PM, at her home, 333 Paradise Vista Drive, Williamston SC. Ann loved…… is loved… and did I mention she loved her horses!
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020