Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Y. Reeves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Y. Reeves Obituary
Ann Y. Reeves

Anderson - Ann Yarbrough Reeves, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born June 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Yarbrough, Sr. and Helen Oldham Yarbrough. Until retirement, Ann was a registered nurse.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Ann Herring of Anderson; son, "Jimbo" Herring of Fountain Inn; brother, Dr. Joseph C. Yarbrough, Jr. (Harriett) of Isle of Palms; special sister-in-law, Jan Herring; and one niece and two nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann is also predeceased by a son, John Herring and granddaughter, Brittany Ann Herring.

Per Ann's request, no services will be held.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -