Ann Y. Reeves
Anderson - Ann Yarbrough Reeves, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born June 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Yarbrough, Sr. and Helen Oldham Yarbrough. Until retirement, Ann was a registered nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Ann Herring of Anderson; son, "Jimbo" Herring of Fountain Inn; brother, Dr. Joseph C. Yarbrough, Jr. (Harriett) of Isle of Palms; special sister-in-law, Jan Herring; and one niece and two nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann is also predeceased by a son, John Herring and granddaughter, Brittany Ann Herring.
Per Ann's request, no services will be held.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019