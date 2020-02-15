|
Anna C. Miller
Anderson, SC - Anna Chadwick Miller, 82, widow of Reverend William Harold Miller, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Luther Blackful and Ola Belle Jeanes Chadwick. She was a retired seamstress at Huggins Garment Company in Donalds and was a Pastor's wife for 40 years. Mrs. Miller was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Mays of Columbus, Ohio, Ricky Harold Miller (Joy) of Anderson, Vanna Clampitt (Wes) of Ellijay, GA, and Randy Miller (Kristen) of Anderson; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Orvin of Anderson; brother, Mancel Chadwick (Jeanette) of Honea Path; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lou Alice Worley and Willie Belle Chadwick and two brothers, L.B. Chadwick and Furman Gene Chadwick.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Jerry Mize. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:15 a.m. Monday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Randy and Kristen Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020