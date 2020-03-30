|
Anna Rush Richardson
Anderson - Clayton Richardson was a fiery-headed boy from the red hills of South Carolina who served in the Coast Guard in New Jersey. Anna Rush was a Jersey girl, a wavy haired beauty with light blue eyes which danced with laughter, and their paths were destined to cross in Cape May. She was drawn to his chiseled good looks and knew immediately he was the love of her life. He was drawn to her fierce desire for independence. Back in South Carolina with big dreams for his future, he could not get her out of his mind. So he sent for her and she came, deciding that the love she felt was worth the risk. She moved south to Fair Play, SC, knowing no one but her "Red". Her first family meal included peas, and she spent the entire meal looking for English peas, never having heard of crowder peas! Married in May 1946, their honeymoon on a quiet lake in Georgia marked the beginning of a long and successful marriage which would by no means be quiet. During their marriage, they produced seven amazing, and equally stubborn, children eventually settling in Belton, SC. As parents, they taught the ability to give and take, to trust in God, and to survive together. They enjoyed good times traveling to Clemson football games, tailgating, closely following Tiger basketball, and taking in an occasional Braves game. Anna and Red also worked equally hard, were proud of their garden, rarely having to buy produce after their summers in Fair Play provided food for the winters. She even grew and cooked the now familiar crowder peas. She enjoyed walking in the mall, line dancing, shuffleboard and especially the large family celebrations, but Ann's pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
When Ann lost Clayton ("Red"), in January 2009, she maintained her fierce desire to be independent. She moved to her cottage at Anderson Place/Brookdale and not only stayed active, but engaged the services of a personal trainer well into her 90's and would proudly show off her muscles. She made and lost dear friends while there, regularly played bingo, went to exercise class, and attended weekly chapel. And she never lost her desire to read and do puzzles of all types. She was still driving her own car and running all her errands up until last October when her lungs began to fail her. After a stay in the hospital, she went back to her home from the hospital tied to an oxygen generator but still determined to live independently. On Saturday, March 28, this fierce and amazing mother to 7, grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 9, sister, aunt, and friend peacefully passed away. The family is so grateful for the love and compassion showed by her hospice nurse Traci Phillips and her CNA April Kay, as well as her "nighttime ladies" from Home Instead, especially Elaine Latimer.
Anna Rush Richardson was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J. Clayton Richardson, son, John Edgar Richardson, daughter, Carol Ann Richardson McDowell, and son-in-law, Sibbald "Mike" Smith. Surviving family includes M. Elaine Richardson (Roy Martin) of Clemson, C. Eric Richardson (Sunshine) of Anderson, Susan R. Carland (Doug) of Simpsonville, Victoria K. Richardson of Greenville/Savannah, and Janis R. Hall (Cleve) of Greenville; son-in-law, Glen McDowell of Ohio; grandchildren, Linda Beckman, Jason McDowell, Bobby Richardson, Kristen Hopkins, Clay Culbreath, Clint Culbreath, Kate Culbreath, Adam Martin, and John E. Richardson, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Xander and Harrison Beckman, Ian and Alyssa McDowell, Georgia Ann Richardson, Ella and Carson Culbreath, Audrey and Hunter Culbreath. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law and multiple nieces and nephews from the New Jersey family, including nephew, George Smith (Denise) who traveled with Ann's late brother George Sr. to rekindle a sibling relationship in their later years.
Private graveside services will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of the life of Anna Rush Richardson will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, Haven of Rest Ministries, 291 W Whitney St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Good Neighbor Cupboard, 313 S. Towers St., # 113, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020