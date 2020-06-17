Anne Earle Josey
Anne Earle Josey

Dothan, AL - Anne Earle Josey, 97, of Dothan, AL, formerly of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born on September 3, 1922 on her family's farm in Starr, SC. She was the daughter of the late Elias John Earle and Carrie Baker Earle. She was married to the late Rufus Mobley Josey. Anne was a graduate of Girls High and later graduated from Anderson College.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce Josey of Falls Church, VA, Earle Josey of Anderson, SC and Kevin Josey of Dothan, AL; daughter, Melanie J. Miller (Gary) of Chesterfield, VA; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Kyle Miller.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel Earle, Elias John Earle, Jr.; and sister, Mary Brown.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. A time of visitation will follow the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campbell Patriots Post 184, P.O. Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
