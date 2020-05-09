|
Anne Gambrell Jarrett
Anderson, SC - Anne Gambrell Jarrett, 92, widow of Earl M. Jarrett, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born in Honea Path, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy Gambrell and Lillie Cooper Gambrell Page. Mrs. Jarrett was a graduate of Erskine College. She worked at Rice-Farr Music for a number of years and later retired from School District #5. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended Central Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Whitman (Carl); son, Brian Jarrett (Jane); and five grandchildren, Paige Whitman, Courtney Whitman, Kyle Whitman (Beth), Leah Jarrett, and Dylan Jarrett.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Walter.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside on Monday, May 11, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or Anderson Free Clinic, P.O. Box 728, Anderson, SC 29622.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 10, 2020