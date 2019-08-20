Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Lou Berryman Beard


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Lou Berryman Beard Obituary
Anne Lou Berryman Beard

Starr - Anne Lou Berryman Beard, 88 of Starr, SC, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.

Born December 28, 1930 in Hart County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel Wilson Berryman and Fannie Lou Aaron Berryman.

Anne was an office manager having worked for The Standard Warehouse for twelve years and then retiring from Dyplast Manufacturing in Starr. She was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church having formerly served as a pianist and Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by daughter, Gail Beard King (Randy) of Starr, SC; son, Dr. James H. Beard, Jr. (Dawn) of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren, Jessica Ciho (Andrej), Paul King (Danae), Lauren Beard, Dr. Celeste Beaudoin (Joe), Chelsea Isbell (Jason) and Rachael Beard; ten great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Tobi, Eli, Jakob and Emma Hope Ciho, Zak and Kolby Tippett, Guy King, James and Henry Beaudoin; sister, Rosetta Bailey of Southwest Ranches, FL; and sisters in law, Virginia Beard Jones, Marlene Beard Loehr and Marie Berryman.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Beard; brothers, Elmer, Luther, Charlie, Fred and Douglas Berryman.

The family will receive friends from 1-3pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel beginning at 3:30pm with Rev. Dr. Kirt Mitchell and Rev. Mike DeAvanzo officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now