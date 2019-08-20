|
|
Anne Lou Berryman Beard
Starr - Anne Lou Berryman Beard, 88 of Starr, SC, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.
Born December 28, 1930 in Hart County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel Wilson Berryman and Fannie Lou Aaron Berryman.
Anne was an office manager having worked for The Standard Warehouse for twelve years and then retiring from Dyplast Manufacturing in Starr. She was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church having formerly served as a pianist and Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by daughter, Gail Beard King (Randy) of Starr, SC; son, Dr. James H. Beard, Jr. (Dawn) of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren, Jessica Ciho (Andrej), Paul King (Danae), Lauren Beard, Dr. Celeste Beaudoin (Joe), Chelsea Isbell (Jason) and Rachael Beard; ten great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Tobi, Eli, Jakob and Emma Hope Ciho, Zak and Kolby Tippett, Guy King, James and Henry Beaudoin; sister, Rosetta Bailey of Southwest Ranches, FL; and sisters in law, Virginia Beard Jones, Marlene Beard Loehr and Marie Berryman.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Beard; brothers, Elmer, Luther, Charlie, Fred and Douglas Berryman.
The family will receive friends from 1-3pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel beginning at 3:30pm with Rev. Dr. Kirt Mitchell and Rev. Mike DeAvanzo officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 20, 2019