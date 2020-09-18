Anne P. Mehaffey
Anderson - Anne Phin Mehaffey, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.
Born February 9, 1924 in Asheville, NC, she was the only child of the late Alexander C. Phin and Dewie Salley Phin Shealey. Anne was retired from the U.S. Civil Service.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. Peele of Anderson; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James A. Mehaffey.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greenville, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.