Anne P. Mehaffey
1924 - 2020
Anne P. Mehaffey

Anderson - Anne Phin Mehaffey, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.

Born February 9, 1924 in Asheville, NC, she was the only child of the late Alexander C. Phin and Dewie Salley Phin Shealey. Anne was retired from the U.S. Civil Service.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. Peele of Anderson; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James A. Mehaffey.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greenville, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
