Annie Bell Mitchell Rice
Belton S.C - Annie Bell Mitchell Rice age 86, of 202 East Union Drive Belton S.C., passed Saturday at the Ellenburg Nursing Center. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Sam and Ninevah Eliza Ligon Mitchell. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters Dorothy (Charles) Whitner, and Janette Lee Rice, two sons James C. Rice Jr., and Darryl (Kim) Rice, three sisters Doris Hall, Martha Hawthorne, and Alice Miller. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, visitation will be one hour before service, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge.
