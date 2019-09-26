Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Bell Mitchell Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Bell Mitchell Rice Obituary
Annie Bell Mitchell Rice

Belton S.C - Annie Bell Mitchell Rice age 86, of 202 East Union Drive Belton S.C., passed Saturday at the Ellenburg Nursing Center. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Sam and Ninevah Eliza Ligon Mitchell. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters Dorothy (Charles) Whitner, and Janette Lee Rice, two sons James C. Rice Jr., and Darryl (Kim) Rice, three sisters Doris Hall, Martha Hawthorne, and Alice Miller. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, visitation will be one hour before service, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now