Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Annie Frances Blackman

Annie Frances Blackman Obituary
Annie Frances Blackman

Pendleton, SC - Annie Frances Blackman, 93, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Holland and Fannie Sue McCurry Blackman. She was a graduate of Anderson College, Winthrop College, and received her master's degree in Library Science from Florida State University. Miss Blackman began her career as a teacher at McCants Junior High School where she later served as librarian. She became Chief Librarian for Anderson County and finished her career as Chief Librarian at Anderson College. She was a dedicated member of the Altrusa Club and Welcome Baptist Church.

She is survived by a nephew, Joseph McCurry Bishop and two nieces, Susan Frances Bishop and Fredda Anne Bishop.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ethelfred Blackman Bishop and brother-in-law, James Willard Bishop.

A private family graveside service will be held at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later in the year when gathering restrictions are rescinded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, P.O. Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677, or Anderson University, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
