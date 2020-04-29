|
Annie Lois Gambrell
Belton - Annie Lois Gambrell, 92, transitioned on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in her home. She was loved dearly by many and touched the hearts of all that she encountered. Annie Lois was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Melvin Gambrell and is survived by three children, Ray, Sybil, and Donnie Gambrell all of Anderson, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Graveside service will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 12:00 PM (Noon).
Donations in her Honor should be made to American Kidney Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020