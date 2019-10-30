Services
Colonial Funeral Home
1619 S McDuffie St
Anderson, SC 29624
864-224-1114
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
1619 S McDuffie St
Anderson, SC 29624
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Annie Mae Price Obituary
Annie Mae Price

Anderson - Annie Mae Price, 89, of Anderson, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 noon at St. Paul Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday from 12:00 to 6:00pm at the Funeral Home. The body will be placed in the church @ 11:00am the day of the Service.

Services Entrusted to Rich-Colonial Funeral Home. www.rich-colonial-funeral-home.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
