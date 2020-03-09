|
Annie Powell
Iva - Annie Ruth Powell, 76, of Iva SC, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC on October 18, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Jasper "Doc" Davis and Beatrice "Beabea" Coats Davis and was married to the late Kenneth Brown.
She is survived by her sister: Martha Taylor (Gene Landers); nephews: John Taylor "JT" of Nashville, TN, Ben Davis (Michelle) and niece: Sheila Burdette (Russell) of Iva and special friends: Vivian Powell and Michael Fowler.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she is predeceased by her brother: Roy Davis and sister: Connie Davis.
Funeral services will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2pm with Rev. Jimmie Cash and Rev. Jacky Brady officiating. A private burial will follow.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at the South Chapel from 1pm to 2pm.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020