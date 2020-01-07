|
Annie Ruth Johnson Mitchell
Annie Ruth Johnson Mitchell, 93, widow of James "Jim" Mitchell of 215 Sherwood Dr. died Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Jeff and Lonie Vaughn Johnson. She was a member of Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are: daughters, Judy Arflin of Honea Path, Shelby Whitfield of Belton, Betty Hamby and Cathy Banister (Mike) all of Belton; brother, David Johnson of Belton; sister, Ella Mae Gambrell (Rufus) of Belton; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, 11great great grandchildren and 1 more expected in February.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Johnson; sisters, Frances Barrett, Emma Jane Prince, and Martha Hughes; grandson, Todd Hamby; great granddaughter, Ashlan Smith; great great grandson, Will Hamby.
Service will be held 3pm Thursday at Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Dennis Barden and Rev. Randy Goff officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Wednesday at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Dr. Kumar Devine Hospice @ 115 Whitehall Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020