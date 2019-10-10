Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastview Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Annie Willene Golden Loudermilk Obituary
Annie Willene Golden Loudermilk

Belton - Annie Willene Golden Loudermilk, 81, wife of 58 years of William Leon Loudermilk of 103 Qualla Rd. died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Central, she was the daughter of the late Garce and Ollie Mae Manley Golden. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 58 years and of the home are: sons, William Keith Loudermilk of the home, Gregory Leon Loudermilk (Michelle), and Timothy Alan Loudermilk (Kimberly) all of Belton; daughter, Joesee Barnes (Jonathan) of Beaufort; brother, Jimmy Golden of Belton; sister, Dianne Harris of Belton; sister-in-law, Karen Golden of Belton; grandchildren, Allison, Kayla, Scott, Jessica, Emily, Hannah, Collin, and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Christian, Autumn, Abbigail, Audrey, Jake, Averie, Bailey, Carrigan, Branwen, Lyric, Ryelin, Delilah, and Ada.

She was preceded in death by 3 bothers, and 1 sister.

Service will be held 2pm Monday, October 14th at Eastview Baptist Church with Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Saturday at Cox Funeral Home.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
