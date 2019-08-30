|
|
Ansel Wilson
Abbeville - William Ansel Wilson, 94, of Abbeville, SC died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Antreville to the late John W. and Era S. Wilson.
Ansel was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A long-time member of Bells United Methodist Church, he drove the church bus for many years for the senior citizens group. Ansel was fortunate to be able to retire from Owens Corning Fiberglass at the young age of 55. Then, for 39 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, farming both crops and cattle, and, while working in his shop, creating unique items to use on the farm. Ansel was independent and self-sufficient right up to the time God called him HOME. He lived a truly fulfilled and blessed life.
In addition to his parents, Ansel was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Anne Wilson and a son, Joseph Allen Wilson.
He is survived by three sons, James Wilson and his wife, Leigh, Randall Wilson and his wife, Carol and Nelson Wilson and his wife, Angie, all of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Beth Riddle and her husband, Blake, John Thomas Wilson and his wife, Emily, Cal Wilson and Rhett Wilson, all of Abbeville; four great-grandchildren, Emerson Riddle, Blakely Riddle, Ella Grice Wilson, and Eva Rose Wilson. Loving memories of Ansel will be forever cherished by his family.
Graveside services will be 11:00AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Bells United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Allen and Rev. Terry Greer officiating. The family receive friends immediately following the service at the grave.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Wilson may be sent to Bells United Methodist Church, 2540 Flat Rock Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
