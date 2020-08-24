Anthony (Tony) Thomas Helveston



Pendleton - We are celebrating a life that ended far too early. Our world is a little darker without the light of his life shining in it. Anthony (Tony) Thomas Helveston of Pendleton, SC left us on August 14, 2020 at the age of 38. One of his greatest joys was watching college football with his son William.



Tony was born August 31, 1981 in Mobile Al. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Tonya and son William Thomas Helveston (Greenville), his parents Roy and Cyndi Robinson (Pendleton), siblings Gregg Helveston (Blacksburg) and Carla Helveston (Taylors) and half siblings Franklin, Irene and Isaiah Helveston (AL).



He is preceded in death by his biological father Frank Helveston of AL



Tony hated to see people unhappy so he has requested that his family honor his life with a memorial celebration for all who loved him August 31, 2020 at Field of Dreams 92 Lake Lyman Heights, Lyman, SC 29365 from 1:00PM -5:00PM. This will be a family friendly cookout so feel free to share your favorite cookout item or nonalcoholic beverage. To donate or volunteer please contact Carla Helveston (CarlaHelveston@gmail.com)



In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to Tonya Helveston for their minor son William.









