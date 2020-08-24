1/1
Anthony Thomas (Tony) Helveston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) Thomas Helveston

Pendleton - We are celebrating a life that ended far too early. Our world is a little darker without the light of his life shining in it. Anthony (Tony) Thomas Helveston of Pendleton, SC left us on August 14, 2020 at the age of 38. One of his greatest joys was watching college football with his son William.

Tony was born August 31, 1981 in Mobile Al. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Tonya and son William Thomas Helveston (Greenville), his parents Roy and Cyndi Robinson (Pendleton), siblings Gregg Helveston (Blacksburg) and Carla Helveston (Taylors) and half siblings Franklin, Irene and Isaiah Helveston (AL).

He is preceded in death by his biological father Frank Helveston of AL

Tony hated to see people unhappy so he has requested that his family honor his life with a memorial celebration for all who loved him August 31, 2020 at Field of Dreams 92 Lake Lyman Heights, Lyman, SC 29365 from 1:00PM -5:00PM. This will be a family friendly cookout so feel free to share your favorite cookout item or nonalcoholic beverage. To donate or volunteer please contact Carla Helveston (CarlaHelveston@gmail.com)

In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to Tonya Helveston for their minor son William.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved