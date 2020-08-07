Anthony V. Gugnoni



Anderson - Anthony V. Gugnoni, 94, of Anderson died peacefully on August 7 after a brief illness. He was born on January 26, 1926 in Litchfield, Connecticut where he was a respected custom home builder and an avid sportsman. After retiring to South Carolina in 1989, he designed and made furniture and hand forged hunting and carving knives. He was an active member of the Amateur Field Trial Club of Anderson and participated in many field trials across the southeast with his Tennessee walking horse, 'Boogey', and his beloved hunting dogs. Tony was an avid reader, enjoyed history, geography, art and music and made friends everywhere he went. He loved nature and gardening and grew the best tomatoes anyone has ever had. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Anderson.



He is survived by his daughter Marjorie Luke of Greenville; sons Robert Luke of Windsor, CT and John Luke of Belfast, ME; his sister Mariana Willson of Kerrville, TX and six nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Cecelia, his brother Primo and, in 2019, his wife of fifty-four years, Marcella.



We extend our heartfelt thanks to his caregiver Connie Robinson of Easley, the entire staff of NHC Greenville for their compassion and attention to his care, and to his many faithful friends, especially Cherry and Jim Graham, Joan and Don Roberts and Pam and Joe Herrold for their constant devotion.



A luncheon honoring Tony's life will be held on April 11, 2021 in Anderson. Burial will be in Connecticut at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Anderson County Library, 300 North McDuffie St, Anderson, SC 29621.









