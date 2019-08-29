Resources
Antonia Compton "Toni" Vroman

Antonia "Toni" Compton Vroman

Anderson - Antonia "Toni" Compton Vroman who resided at Dominion Senior Living in Anderson passed from this life on August 19, 2019. She was born in Sumter, SC and was the daughter of Richard Delbert Compton and Eva Wingate Compton.

She was preceded in passing by her husband Hugh Vroman, her parents, her sisters, Bea Smith and Gladys Chappell, her Brother Dick Compton and her older son Roy Jones.

She is survived by her son Gerry Jones and daughter-in law Georgia Jones, her grandchildren: Trevor Jones, Keith Jones and his wife Julie, Ashley Jones and his wife Donna and Manesa Jones Navarrete, and her great grandchildren Aimee, Jonathan, Chris, Winter and Hank.

Toni enjoyed writing short stories, ballroom and square dancing and organizing suppers and gatherings for her church and friends.

Internment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019
