Aretha Mae Cantrell
Anderson - Aretha Mae Cantrell, 89 of Anderson, SC passed away on March 6,2019. She was born February 9, 1930 in Brazil, Indiana. Her parents Paul and Grace Ley lived in Clay City, Indiana where she was raised.
She lived in Indiana and attended Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana where she received a Master's Degree in Home Economics and Commerce. She taught school in Coal City, Indiana before retiring to raise her children and assist her husband in his professional career.
On June 7, 1953, she married Glen Philip Cantrell, Jr.. Phil and Aretha lived in Terre Haute Indiana from 1953 to 1984 where they raised their three children. In 1984 they moved to South Carolina where they retired. Phil and Aretha spent winters in Venice, Florida enjoying time with many of their friends from Terre Haute.
Aretha's husband of 65 years, Phil, passed October 10, 2018. Aretha is survived by their three children and spouses: Daughter Annette (Richard Martin) of Anderson, SC., son Elton (Jay Peterson) of New York City, son Paul (Georgia) of Bentonville, Arkansas. She also has six grandchildren, Michelle Garland, Kirsten Dinkins, Adam Epstein, Sawyer Cantrell, Baxter Cantrell and Parker Cantrell as well as 9 great-grandchildren.
Aretha was involved in the United Methodist church both in Terre Haute, Indiana and Anderson, SC, P.E.O., and Garden Club of Anderson. She had a life-long passion for antiques and was active in several antique and classic car clubs with her husband. She enjoyed traveling and spending as much time with her family as possible.
A celebration of Life for both Aretha and Phil will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, Anderson, South Carolina on Tuesday, March 26th at 1:30PM. Reception will be held following service at the church.
Memorials can be sent to or Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson.
