Arlis C. Hinson
Anderson - The last surviving member of his immediate family and only bearer of the family name, Arlis Clarence Hinson, Jr. died February 1, 2019. A native of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, he was born May 20, 1931, the only son of five siblings born to Arlis Clarence Hinson and Susie Etta Joyner Hinson. He attended all twelve years of public school in the same building at Crystal Springs Consolidated School graduating with the Class of 1949. Hinson was a National Guard veteran and, while on active duty during the Korean War, was a personnel sergeant in an artillery battalion headquarters near Chupari, North Korea. He earned a degree in sacred music at Mississippi College and a master of religious education at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Hinson married the former Georgia Louise Herrin of Collins, Mississippi on May 24, 1959. A public school teacher and administrative secretary, they worked together in complementary roles in several facilities he directed during his long career, living in seven different states, coming to South Carolina in August 1988 to be Administrator of Anderson Place Retirement Center (now Brookdale). They became members of Anderson First Baptist Church and the Fellowship Class.
Hinson was an ordained minister, a camp and conference center manager, a Certified Church Administrator, a Retirement Housing Professional, a licensed nursing home administrator, and served ten years in the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature. For twenty-five years he was a member of Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. In retirement he served in several interim positions, volunteered in service organizations and in his mid-seventies began fulltime employment for ten years as receptionist at Anderson Interfaith Ministries.
There were two projects Hinson chose and enjoyed most of his adult life.
When the five Hinson Siblings in marriage had five different family names, he designed and began a family tree beginning with his paternal and maternal grandparents. That chart shared annually now has the first and last names of seven generations and twenty different family names. They are visibly family. Thirty years after graduating from high school with 59 members of the Class of 1949, Hinson developed a class roster with mailing addresses. A newsletter was mailed somewhat annually and periodic reunions were held through the 60th until distance travel prevented attendance.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia, nine nieces and nephews, twenty grand nieces and nephews, forty-one great-grand nieces and nephews, a great-great grand niece and nephew, and 17 high school class members.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Anderson First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be at the family plot in Crystal Springs, MS at a later date.
Suggested memorials are the Organ Fund, First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624, the Arlis and Georgia Hinson Endowment Fund, Mississippi College, P.O. Box 4027, Clinton, MS 39058 or Anderson Interfaith Ministries, P.O. Box 1136, Anderson, SC 29622.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 5, 2019