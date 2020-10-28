Arnold Smith



Starr - Arnold Johnnie Smith, 77, of Starr, SC peacefully passed away and entered Heaven on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Born in 1942 in Jamestown, TN, he was the son of the late Clinton and Beatrice Smith. Arnold was a US Army Veteran (Sharpshooter) and a retired contractor.



He is survived by his daughters: Suzy White (David), Angelique Winn (David), Gail Rodgers (Darren), and Ariel Smith; sons: AJ Smith (Crystal) and BJ Smith; brothers: Carroll (Dot) Smith and Wayne Smith; sister: Jewell Kinley; grandchildren: Heather Lambert, Ryan Winne, Christopher Wooten, Tyler Smith, Lyndsey Green, Brittanie Wooten, Devon Rodgers, Cory Wooten, Justin Smith, Adam Brulotte, Jacob Smith, Cody Rodgers, and Desiree Winne; 18 great grandchildren; and his best friend and companion: Mocha.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son in law: Paul Winne and close friend and nephew: Menford Duncan.



A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm - 2pm, at the South Chapel.



The family will be at the home of Clara Brown.



Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









