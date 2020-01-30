|
|
Arotha Cobb
Honea Path - Arotha Cobb, 95, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
She is survived by one son, Benjamin Cobb (Shirley), Honea Path, SC and three grandchildren.
Funeral services are 2 pm Sunday at Liberty Baptist Church with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The body is at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and will be on view Saturday from 12 noon until 8 pm and will be placed in the church Sunday at 1 pm.
The family is at the home of her son, 8 Kennedy Street, Honea Path.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020