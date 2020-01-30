Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
95 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
(864) 456-2680
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
95 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Arotha Cobb

Arotha Cobb Obituary
Arotha Cobb

Honea Path - Arotha Cobb, 95, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

She is survived by one son, Benjamin Cobb (Shirley), Honea Path, SC and three grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2 pm Sunday at Liberty Baptist Church with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The body is at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service and will be on view Saturday from 12 noon until 8 pm and will be placed in the church Sunday at 1 pm.

The family is at the home of her son, 8 Kennedy Street, Honea Path.

Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
