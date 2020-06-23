Arrie "Libby" Elizabeth MennixAnderson - Arrie "Libby" Elizabeth Barnum Mennix, 97, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.Born May 19, 1923 in Jones County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Barnum and Hasty Graham Barnum. She was the widow of John Roger Mennix.Libby was retired from Singer. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and bird watching, but more than anything, she loved her family and dogs. She was a member of Community Christian Church and she taught ladies Bible study in her home.She is survived by her son, Jim Davis (Deronda); grandsons, John Phillips and Graham Phillips (Brandi); granddaughters, Kristine "Sissy" Phillips Giffin (Brad) and Sharon "Shari" Phillips Kelly (Matt); and great grandchildren, Mickalah Jeanette Kelly, LeAnna Beryl Kelly, Jessie Elizabeth Phillips, Jared Austin Phillips, Haley Susan Giffin, Caleb Bradley Giffin, Jillian Elizabeth Giffin, Jonas Paul Giffin, Arrie Rebekah Phillips and Avery Geneva Phillips.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughters, Susan Mennix Phillips and Barbara Mennix Stamey; and sisters, Margaret, Viola and Velma.Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00am-12:00pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Brad Giffin officiating. Those attending the service are encouraged to bring their own chair. Social distancing will be observed at both the funeral home and the cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of The Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.