Dr. Arthur Carl Sommerville
Anderson - October 19, 1923 - May 4, 2020
Dr. Arthur Carl Sommerville, long time missionary to France, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence in Anderson.
His body will lie in state at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9:00am -5:00pm. A register book will be available to sign.
A cryptside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
A complete obituary may be found by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com A message of condolence may be submitted on the website also.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 5 to May 6, 2020