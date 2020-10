Or Copy this URL to Share

Anderson, SC - The Unity Mortuary announces the passing of Arthur Mattison, 83, of 601 Caughlin Avenue, Anderson, SC on Oct. 1, 2020. The family is at 606 Salem St., Anderson, SC.









