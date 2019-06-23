Resources
Arthur Ray Hammett

Columbia - Arthur Ray Hammett, 68, of 109 Hillpine Rd. died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late George Pierce Hammett, Jr. and Icey Longshore Hammett.

Surviving are: brother, George Hammett of Waterloo; nephew, Andrew Hammett of Phoenix, AZ; niece, Sara Mears (Jonathan) of Glenn Allen, VA; several cousins.

Graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belton Area Museum Association @ 100 N. Main St. Belton, SC 29627.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNER ALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019
