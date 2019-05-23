|
Arthur Whitt Sr
Anderson - Arthur Welborn Whitt Sr "Whitt", 78, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born on October 11, 1940 in Anderson, SC he was the son of the late Polly Whitt Flemings and the husband to Glenda Whitt. He was a mechanic for 40 years and was the owner and operator at Whitt's Auto Service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Arthur Whitt Jr, Chris Ricketts, Craig Ricketts; daughters: Debra Yon, Donna Davis, and Tina Whitt Partain; brother: Thomas Larry Carlton; sister: Emily Shaw; 24 grandchildren; and 39 great grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his step-father: Andrew Flemings; daughter: Emily Ann Jonas; and sisters: Martha Brown and Libby Ford.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South chapel.Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2pm - 3pm at the South Chapel.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019