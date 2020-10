Or Copy this URL to Share

Arzona Evans



Belton - Arzona Evans age 92, of 103 Oak Street Belton passed Saturday. Graveside service Thursday 11:00A.M. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery body will be on view Wednesday evening from 1:00-6:00P.M. at the funeral home. The family is at 219 Haynie Street Belton S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









