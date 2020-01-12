|
In Loving Memory of
Audrey Alicia (Lisa) Wilson
July 22, 1973 - January 10, 2014
My sweet, precious, loving, caring, beautiful baby,
my child, my daughter. Oh how I love you and
miss you so very much! Words cannot explain
or express how much I love you and miss you,
but God knows and so do you my Baby.
As of January 10, 2020, we have been without you
physically for six years. Our God came and
got you on January 10, 2014 (on a Friday night)
to go be with Him in Heaven. For He knew it was
time for you to take your rest. And yes,
I know that God knows what He is doing at all
times, whether we understand it or not.
But we must remember, He knows what's best
and He never makes mistakes. It still hurts me
not being able to see, hold, hug, kiss and talk to
you face to face, but thanks to God for allowing
me to feel your presence from time to time,
and this goes for your children ( my grandchildren ) too. I truly thank God for this blessing for us.
For my Baby, you have always been, and forever will
be in our hearts and minds each and every day.
And what a wonderful, glorious blessing it is
knowing where you are, which is in Heaven with our
Almighty God in the name of His Precious Son Jesus
alone with your Granny ( my Moma ),
Irene Underwood McDowell! I know you and
Moma are still continuing to sing songs of
praises with God. I also have to thank God for
helping us to continue to go on as best we can.
For we could not and can not do this ourselves.
And I know, as you do, that one day,
we'll all be together again, in Jesus' name.
We Love You My Baby
Your Moma Emily " Judy " Underwood Wilson
And Your Children Briana and Delahney
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020