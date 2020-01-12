Resources
July 22, 1973 - January 10, 2014

My sweet, precious, loving, caring, beautiful baby,

my child, my daughter. Oh how I love you and

miss you so very much! Words cannot explain

or express how much I love you and miss you,

but God knows and so do you my Baby.

As of January 10, 2020, we have been without you

physically for six years. Our God came and

got you on January 10, 2014 (on a Friday night)

to go be with Him in Heaven. For He knew it was

time for you to take your rest. And yes,

I know that God knows what He is doing at all

times, whether we understand it or not.

But we must remember, He knows what's best

and He never makes mistakes. It still hurts me

not being able to see, hold, hug, kiss and talk to

you face to face, but thanks to God for allowing

me to feel your presence from time to time,

and this goes for your children ( my grandchildren ) too. I truly thank God for this blessing for us.

For my Baby, you have always been, and forever will

be in our hearts and minds each and every day.

And what a wonderful, glorious blessing it is

knowing where you are, which is in Heaven with our

Almighty God in the name of His Precious Son Jesus

alone with your Granny ( my Moma ),

Irene Underwood McDowell! I know you and

Moma are still continuing to sing songs of

praises with God. I also have to thank God for

helping us to continue to go on as best we can.

For we could not and can not do this ourselves.

And I know, as you do, that one day,

we'll all be together again, in Jesus' name.

We Love You My Baby

Your Moma Emily " Judy " Underwood Wilson

And Your Children Briana and Delahney
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
