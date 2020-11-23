1/1
Baker Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Baker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baker Hall

Iva - Baker Stanley Hall, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Condor Health Care.

Born in Gaffney, SC on September 1, 1945, he was the son of the late James Baker and Thelma Chestnut Hall. He was a member of Iva First Baptist Church and a pipe fitter by trade. Mr. Hall was a US Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hall; sons: Brian Hall of Iva, SC and John Michael Hall (Shandi) of Anderson, SC; sisters: Carol Tubesing and Pat Potter (Harold) of Iva, SC; brothers: his twin, Steve Hall (Faye) of Starr, SC and Bob Hall of Iva, SC; grandchildren: Noah J. Hall (Valery) of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Josselyn Fernandez (Adrian) of Mill Creek, Washington; great-grandchildren: Roman and Avirey Fernandez of Mill Creek, WA.

The family would like to acknowledge Patriot Hospice and Condor Health Care for their kindness and care.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved