Iva - Baker Stanley Hall, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Condor Health Care.
Born in Gaffney, SC on September 1, 1945, he was the son of the late James Baker and Thelma Chestnut Hall. He was a member of Iva First Baptist Church and a pipe fitter by trade. Mr. Hall was a US Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam Era.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hall; sons: Brian Hall of Iva, SC and John Michael Hall (Shandi) of Anderson, SC; sisters: Carol Tubesing and Pat Potter (Harold) of Iva, SC; brothers: his twin, Steve Hall (Faye) of Starr, SC and Bob Hall of Iva, SC; grandchildren: Noah J. Hall (Valery) of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Josselyn Fernandez (Adrian) of Mill Creek, Washington; great-grandchildren: Roman and Avirey Fernandez of Mill Creek, WA.
The family would like to acknowledge Patriot Hospice and Condor Health Care for their kindness and care.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
