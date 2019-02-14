|
Barbara A. Green-Roberts
Anderson - Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara A. Green-Roberts, 80, who entered into rest February 11, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Sandra Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Barbara was a native of Dade City, FL, a former resident of Aiken County for 25 years, having made Anderson, SC her home for the past 6 years. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple and had a strong love for her church and Jesus. Barbara enjoyed traveling and camping. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph L. "Pete" Green; her parents Claude H. and Evelyn G. Wright
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Roberts, Anderson, SC; two sons Robert (Phyllis) Green, Augusta, GA, Joe (Amy Russell) Green, Aiken, SC; a daughter, Pattie (Steven Black) Bowen, Aiken, SC; two step-daughters, Pam (Ken) Krzyzanoski, Anderson, SC, Sezette (Ron) Mack, Ridgeland, SC; a brother, Roy (Gayle) Lunceford; grandchildren, Tashia Bowen, Tabby Bowen, Kenny Jones, Linda Jo Green, Gary Kim, Marc Lopez; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019