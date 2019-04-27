Barbara Abbott Baker



Anderson - Barbara Abbott Baker, 86, of Decatur, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Summit Place of Anderson, SC.



Born July 9, 1932, in Marietta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Grace Shannon Abbott and the loving wife of her husband of 68 years, John Robert Baker, Sr. Barbara was a devoted homemaker and mother, and a faithful, lifelong member of Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church in Decatur.



She is survived by her husband John; sons, John Robert Baker, Jr. (Shannon), David Abbott Baker (Beth), and Gary Kenneth Baker; daughter, Elaine Baker Daniel (Tom); brother, Kenneth Abbott (Judy); sister, Martha Conaway (David), as well as grandchildren, Melissa, John, Matt, Blake, Haley, Christopher, Emily, Maggie, Hannah, and Holly, plus thirteen great-grandchildren. Her older brother Walter J. Abbott, Jr. passed in 2001. Our mother will be remembered for her love of family, music, and devotion to her church. She loved flowers and gardening, traveling, singing in the church choir, and the happy noise of her family around her.



The celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 10am Monday, April 29, 2019, at South Main Chapel and Mercy Center, 2408 S Main St, Anderson, SC, 29624 with Pastor Kurt Stutler officiating. The committal service will follow at 3pm in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , to South Main Chapel (address above), or to Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church, 3260 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary