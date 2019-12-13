|
Barbara Ann Madara Hazen
Barbara Ann Madara Hazen, 84, passed away November 29, 2019, at Sundale Nursing Home. Born in 1935 in Swissvale, PA, Barbara was a graduate of Swissvale High School and Wittenberg University and taught for years in Ohio, Colorado, and Michigan. She married Albert Hazen of Starke, FL, in 1961 after they met in the suburbs of Cleveland, OH. They were married for 58 years.
While raising a family in Troy, MI, for 18 years, she was active in the Presbyterian church and a dedicated volunteer with Beaumont Hospital, leading the volunteer association for the hospital itself and eventually the entire southeast district of MI. In 1988, she and her husband moved to their dream home on Lake Hartwell in Fair Play, SC. During her 29 years there, she volunteered at the Fair Play Town Crier and the Townville Elementary School, in addition to serving as an active member of the Fair Play Presbyterian Church. In 2017, Barbara and Albert moved to Morgantown, WV, to be closer to family. Through her years, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and community, working a wide array of crafts for charities, and cheering for her favorite football teams, especially the Steelers.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Hazen; her son, Kirk Hazen; his wife, Kathleen Coleman Hazen; and her grandchildren, Keegan, Coleman, and Madara Hazen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Harker Madara and Esther Andrew Hemphill, and her sisters, Eleanor Vigh and Dolores Richardson.
Honoring Barbara's wishes, cremation services were provided by the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home. Private services will be held in Inez, NC, at the Shady Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019